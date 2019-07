SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA) — The trial for a woman accused of killing her stepson is on hold pending mental evaluations.

Rae Von Smith, 23, has been ordered to undergo a psychiatric evaluation. Her trial was initially set for June 10. A new trial date has yet to be set.

Smith’s five-year-old stepson died while in her care, according to prosecutors. Smith maintains her innocence and said the child fell down the stairs twice within two days.