ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A statewide program is working to satisfy the demand for tech workers in Northwest Arkansas.

The Arkansas Center for Data Sciences held a luncheon in Rogers on March 2 to introduce a new apprenticeship program to local companies.

The program will provide funding and resources to people interested in an IT career.

Apprenticeship director for the ACDS Lonnie Emard says the program will allow nontraditional candidates to join the industry.

“You’ve got employers looking out, trying to find somebody who is the perfect fit with a degree and 3-5 years of experience, and they’re not out there,” Emard said. “What we’ve done is we’ve created a bridge across that chasm, and that bridge is the apprenticeship program. And, it’s just flat-out working.”

More information about the program can be found here.