ACHI: 28 school districts in red, purple zones on map for new COVID-19 infections

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement says December 30 that 28 public school districts in the state have COVID-19 infection rates of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period.

According to a news release from ACHI, out of those districts, five have infection rates of more than 100 new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period.

On ACHI’s map, districts with 50 to 99 infections for every 10,000 residents are shaded red while districts with 100 or more infections for every 10,000 residents are shaded purple.

ACHI did not update its COVID-19 dashboard during the Christmas holiday. It said December 30 that the week of Christmas say 26 districts in the “red zone”, but no districts were in the “purple zone”.

ACHI’s dashboard has been updated to include the data from Christmas week, according to the release.

The release says the color-shading of a district is based on infections among community residents living within the geographical boundaries of each school district and not on cases among school employees and students.

Known infections reported by ACHI include confirmed and probable cases. Probable cases are based on verbal reporting and antigen test results, as identified by the department.

Infection rates and counts are not shown for districts with fewer than five reported infections to reduce the possibility of identifying individuals. School district counts do not include infections among incarcerated populations, in nursing homes, or in human development centers, according to the release.

ACHI also updated the maps and table on its website displaying vaccination rates by public school district, community, and ZIP code, using Department of Health data current as of Monday.

The release says 18 school districts have vaccination rates of at least 50%. Benton County has a rate of 60%.