ACHI: All but 3 Arkansas school districts now in high rate zone

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to the Arkansas Department of Health, 200 Arkansas school districts have COVID-19 infection rates of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, which is up from 182 last week.

Of those 200 districts, 50 have 14-day COVID-19 infection rates of 100 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents, or more than 1% residents, up from 42 a week earlier.

The local-level COVID-19 data can be found on the ACHI’s COVID-19 in Arkansas web page located here.

On ACHI’s map of Arkansas school districts, a district with 50 to 99 new known infections per 10,000 residents is shaded red, and a district with 100 or more new infections per 10,000 residents is shaded purple.

This week, all but three districts — Mountainburg, Dierks, and Junction City — are orange, red or purple.

Color-shading of a district is based on infections among community residents living with the geographical boundaries of the school districts and not on cases among school employees and students.

However, this week ACHI added information on known infections among school employees and students, based on the Department of Health’s weekly Educational Institutions Report.

Known infections reported by ACHI’s include confirmed and probable causes. Probable causes are based on verbal reporting and antigen test results, as identified by the Department of Health.

Infection rates and counts are not shown for districts with fewer than five reported infections to reduce the possibility of identifying individuals. School district counts do not include infections among incarcerated populations, in nursing homes or in human development centers.