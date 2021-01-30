ACHI begins breaking down COVID-19 data by region

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On Friday, the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement launched a new section on its COVID-19 in Arkansas web page, achi.net/covid19, that organizes data by region.

ACHI, in collaboration with the Arkansas Department of Health and the Arkansas Department of Education, has been posting COVID-19 data by community, school district, and ZIP code on its website since last summer.

In order to localize information, ACHI is using the seven hospital regions identified by the Arkansas Department of Health.

“By publishing COVID-19 data at the regional as well as local level, we hope to provide local decision-makers with additional information about the impact of this infectious disease in their communities,” said ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson.

The regional-level information includes new known infections per 10,000 residents over a 14-day period; active cases among staff, students, and teachers at K-12 schools; new hospitalizations over a seven-day period; and cumulative deaths

