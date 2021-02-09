ACHI Board urges extension of Arkansas Medicaid eligibility to Marshallese

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) ― The Health Policy Board of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement asked the Arkansas General Assembly and Gov. Asa Hutchinson to allow Compact of Free Association (COFA) islanders living in Arkansas, including the Marshallese, to have access to the state’s Medicaid program.
In a letter sent to legislative leaders and Gov. Hutchinson, the board urged the adoption of Senate Concurrent Resolution 5 by Sen. Lance Eads and Rep. Robin Lundstrum.
The resolution would encourage the governor to seek approval from the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to provide access to Arkansas Medicaid coverage to COFA islanders living in Arkansas.
Arkansas has one of the largest Marshallese populations outside of the islands, with an estimated 10,000 to 12,000 living in the state, primarily in Northwest Arkansas.
The ACHI board said in its letter that the Marshallese experience disproportionately high rates of health conditions such as obesity, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes, and they have accounted for a disproportionate share of COVID-19 cases and associated deaths. Providing Medicaid access to this population is long overdue, the board said.
The full letter is below.
