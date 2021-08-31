ACHI expands reporting of local COVID-19 data by community, ZIP code

LITTLE ROCK (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement expanded its reporting of local COVID-19 data Tuesday, August 31, with the addition of vaccination rates by community and ZIP code.

According to a news release from ACHI, the project is a joint effort between ACHI and the Arkansas Department of Health.

The release says ADH analyzed vaccination data as of August 23 to determine the number of fully vaccinated residents of each of the state’s geographically distinct public school districts and each of the state’s ZIP codes.

ACHI says it calculated the percentage of fully vaccinated residents among the total population of each area and displayed the results with interactive, color-coded maps on its COVID-19 in Arkansas web page.

ACHI says it also used ADH data to create a table showing vaccination rates for Arkansas communities, based on ZIP codes and city associations designated by the U.S Postal Service.

The map showing vaccination rates among residents in school districts debuted on ACHI’s website on August 25.

ACHI says on Tuesday, it added information on vaccination rates at the community and ZIP code levels and merged all of the information into its existing dashboard showing COVID-19 infection rates in school districts, communities, and ZIP codes.

ACHI says it plans to update the dashboard on a weekly basis. Trend tables for vaccination rates will be added soon.

“This is part of our continuing effort to provide local-level information to policymakers, community leaders, and parents as they navigate the COVID-19 pandemic,” said ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson. “We look forward to seeing these vaccination rates increase as more Arkansans go from unprotected to protected.”

Data for Arkansas residents who received vaccinations in neighboring states are not currently available, which may result in some vaccination rates being underreported.