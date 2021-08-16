ACHI launches website feature to track COVID-19 cases, deaths, vaccination rates in nursing homes

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses. Note the spikes that adorn the outer surface of the virus, which impart the look of a corona surrounding the virion, when viewed electron microscopically. A novel coronavirus, named Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), was identified as the cause of an outbreak of respiratory illness first detected in Wuhan, China in 2019. The illness caused by this virus has been named coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19).

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement on August 16 launched a feature on its website to track COVID-19 cases, deaths, and vaccination rates in Arkansas nursing homes.

According to ACHI, the interactive dashboard is posted to the COVID-19 in Arkansas page on its website.

The information in the dashboard is taken from publicly available data on the website of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, as self-reported by Arkansas nursing homes to CMS.

ACHI says the dashboard is intended to aid families as they seek placement for those in need of long-term care. It is also intended to help target outreach and education efforts to facilities with low vaccine uptake.

“Nursing homes should join with many Arkansas hospitals in requiring vaccinations among employees,” said ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson. “Health care workers need to step up and do the right thing for the protection of the vulnerable Arkansans in their care. And if your loved ones are in jeopardy because of a nursing home with a low vaccination rate, you deserve to know it.”

ACHI says of the 222 Arkansas nursing homes reporting, as of August 1, only 27% had at least 75% of their personnel fully vaccinated.

Arkansas nursing homes averaged 61% of their health care personnel fully vaccinated, in line with the national average of 60%, according to ACHI.

ACHI says 10 Arkansas nursing homes have reported more than 50% of their residents infected with COVID-19 have died.

The Waters of West Dixon (Little Rock)

Jamestown Nursing and Rehab (Rogers)

Chapel Woods Health and Rehabilitation (Warren)

Dermott City Nursing Home (Dermott)

Allay Health and Rehab (Little Rock)

The Waters of Newport (Newport)

Fianna Hills Nursing and Rehabilitation Center (Fort Smith)

Westwood Health and Rehab (Springdale)

Hickory Heights Health and Rehab (Little Rock)

Lakewood Health and Rehab (North Little Rock)

More information can be found on ACHI’s blog.