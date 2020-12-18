ACHI, Municipal League host virtual meeting to discuss new vaccine

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement sends a message to communities in Arkansas about the new vaccine.

ACHI and the Municipal League, along with the Arkansas police and fire chiefs hosted a virtual meeting to discuss the latest COVID-19 numbers.

Executive Director for the Municipal League Mark Hayes said while the new vaccine is a big step it’s just one of many on the long road to fighting the pandemic.

“I’m thrilled that we have a vaccine. This is a time to be even more vigilant as our numbers continue to climb and in many ways aren’t in control. We are coming up on the Christmas holiday and I think the last thing any of us would want is to not have someone we care about around for the following Christmas,” he said.

You can watch the full meeting here.

