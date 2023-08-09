LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — There are steps you can take to protect your child from the dangers of social media.

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement has released some recommendations to create a positive social media experience.

One way is to monitor their social media use by using parental controls to allow time limits on devices and apps. Another is to have them avoid screen time at least an hour before bed and have conversations with them about the dangers of inappropriate content.

“This is a new great technology, but with a new technology comes new risks,” said Dr. Joe Thompson, president and CEO of ACHI. “I want to encourage every parent to have a conversation with their child about how to safeguard themselves and how to avoid some of the negative consequences from having too much addiction to social media.”

He says it’s also helpful to have conversations and be on the same page about social media use with the parents of your children’s friends.

More information can be found here.