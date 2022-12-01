FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Twitter changed its policies to no longer enforce its COVID-19 misleading information policy which concerns the head of the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.

The policy started back in 2020 to prevent accounts from making false claims about the virus and the impacts of immunizations.

This decision concerns health experts like Dr. Joe Thompson, the president and CEO of ACHI.

“The No. 1 law in medicine is ‘Cause no harm,’ and free speech about health and health care where you allow snake oil salesman to sell whatever they want to on a platform like Twitter is not only irresponsible, it’s potentially harmful for individuals,” Thompson said.

According to data published by Twitter, the platform suspended more than 11,000 accounts for violating the policy.