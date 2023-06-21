LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNAW/KFTA) — There’s a new project promoting maternal and infant health in Arkansas.

The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement made the announcement on June 21.

It aims to raise awareness of Arkansas’ high maternal and infant mortality rates and propose solutions.

The center says it’s a “call to action” to make the birthing journey and first year of life easier in the state.

“We know what some of the steps are that we can turn the maternal mortality rates around,” said ACHI president and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson. “We can strengthen and support our infants so that we can lower that infant mortality rate. But this journey is, hopefully, something everybody can lean into, and we can work together as a state to change those statistics.”

The project includes the release of the “9 Points on a Healthy Birthing Journey” infographic. It offers a roadmap for promoting healthier outcomes for new moms and babies.

More information on the project can be found here.