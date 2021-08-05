ACHI reports 140 Arkansas school districts in red zone for COVID-19 infection rate

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement (ACHI) reported on Thursday that 140 Arkansas school districts are now in the ‘red zone’ for COVID-19 infection rate, up from 100 a week earlier.

The red zone indicates a COVID-19 infection rate of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period.

The information is based on Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) data obtained on Monday.

Of those districts, 16 have a 14-day infection rate of 100 or more new known COVID-19 infections per 10,000 district residents, or more than 1% of residents, up from 12 a week earlier. These districts are shaded in purple.

A bill filed in the Arkansas House on Wednesday would amend the state’s current ban on mask mandates to allow school districts to require masks in school district in the red and purple zones.

According to Thursday’s release, ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson said the bill would be preferable to legislative inaction, but the proposed threshold is too high.

“No school district should be legally barred from protecting Arkansas children from harm,” Thompson said. “However, politically, if a trigger is necessary to reverse the legislative ban, I believe it should be no higher than 30 new known infections per 10,000 residents over 14 days ― which appears as orange on ACHI’s map. If the Legislature takes no action and allows the ban on mask mandates to remain in effect in all schools while the Delta variant rages in our communities, children will be avoidably exposed to the virus, some will be hospitalized, and likely some will die.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended universal masking, social distancing, frequent hand-washing, and ventilation in all U.S. schools.

As of Monday, the following 140 school districts had a rate of at least 50 new known infections per 10,000 district residents over the previous 14 days. An asterisk indicates that a district is new to the list this week.

  1. Atkins*
  2. Barton-Lexa – rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents
  3. Batesville
  4. Bauxite
  5. Bay
  6. Bearden
  7. Beebe
  8. Benton
  9. Bentonville*
  10. Bergman
  11. Berryville
  12. Brookland – rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents
  13. Bryant
  14. Cabot
  15. Caddo Hills*
  16. Calico Rock
  17. Carlisle*
  18. Cave City
  19. Cedar Ridge
  20. Cedarville*
  21. Centerpoint
  22. Clarksville*
  23. Cleveland County
  24. Clinton
  25. Concord
  26. Conway
  27. Corning
  28. Cotter – rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents
  29. Cross County*
  30. Cutter-Morning Star – rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents
  31. Deer-Mt. Judea – rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents
  32. Des Arc*
  33. DeWitt
  34. East End – rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents
  35. Elkins*
  36. Emerson-Taylor-Bradley*
  37. Farmington
  38. Fayetteville*
  39. Flippin
  40. Fordyce
  41. Fort Smith*
  42. Fountain Lake
  43. Gentry*
  44. Glen Rose*
  45. Gravette*
  46. Green Forest
  47. Greenbrier
  48. Greene County Tech
  49. Greenwood*
  50. Guy-Perkins
  51. Harmony Grove (Saline County)
  52. Harrisburg*
  53. Harrison
  54. Hazen*
  55. Heber Springs – rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents
  56. Helena-West Helena
  57. Highland*
  58. Hot Springs*
  59. Huntsville*
  60. Izard County Consolidated
  61. Jacksonville
  62. Jasper*
  63. Jessieville*
  64. Jonesboro
  65. Lake Hamilton
  66. Lakeside*
  67. Lamar*
  68. Lavaca*
  69. Lead Hill
  70. Lincoln
  71. Little Rock
  72. Lonoke
  73. Magazine*
  74. Magnet Cove*
  75. Malvern – rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents
  76. Mammoth Spring
  77. Marked Tree*
  78. Marmaduke*
  79. Marvell – rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents
  80. Mayflower
  81. McCrory*
  82. Melbourne
  83. Midland – rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents
  84. Monticello*
  85. Mount Ida*
  86. Mountain Home – rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents
  87. Mountain Pine – rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents
  88. Mountain View
  89. Mt. Vernon-Enola
  90. Nettleton*
  91. Norfork
  92. North Little Rock
  93. Omaha
  94. Ouachita
  95. Ozark Mountain
  96. Ozark*
  97. Pangburn*
  98. Paragould
  99. Paris
  100. Pea Ridge*
  101. Perryville – rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents
  102. Pine Bluff
  103. Poyen
  104. Prairie Grove*
  105. Prescott
  106. Pulaski County Special
  107. Quitman
  108. Rivercrest*
  109. Riverside
  110. Riverview
  111. Rogers
  112. Rose Bud – rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents
  113. Salem
  114. Searcy County – rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents
  115. Searcy*
  116. Sheridan
  117. Shirley
  118. Siloam Springs
  119. South Conway County*
  120. South Pike County*
  121. South Side
  122. Southside
  123. Springdale*
  124. Star City*
  125. Stuttgart
  126. Trumann
  127. Two Rivers
  128. Valley Springs
  129. Valley View
  130. Vilonia
  131. Viola
  132. Warren
  133. West Fork*
  134. Westside Consolidated
  135. White County Central
  136. White Hall
  137. Wonderview*
  138. Woodlawn
  139. Wynne
  140. Yellville-Summit – rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10K residents

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers