ACHI says 11 school districts in red zone, one in purple on map for new COVID-19 infections

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement says 11 public school districts have COVID-19 infection rates of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period as of October 28.

According to a new release from ACHI, the previous week saw 17 school districts in the red.

The release says the Bradford School District has a rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10,000 residents, up from zero.

ACHI says five school districts have a 50% or more vaccination rate for the sixth week in a row. Those districts are:

Bentonville at 55%

Cleveland County at 54%

Magnet Cove at 54%

Fountain Lake at 53%

Pulaski County Special School District at 52%

The school district level information, along with other local-level data on infection and vaccination rates, can be found on ACHI’s COVID-19 in Arkansas web page.

On ACHI’s map of Arkansas school districts, a district with 50 to 99 new known infections per 10,000 residents is shaded red, and a district with 100 or more new known infections per 10,000 residents is shaded purple.

The release says the color-shading of a district is based on infections among community residents living within the geographical boundaries of each school district and not on cases among school employees and students.

Infection rates and counts are not shown for districts with fewer than five reported infections to reduce the possibility of identifying individuals. The counts do not include infections among incarcerated populations, nursing homies, or human development centers.