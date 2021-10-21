ACHI says 17 school districts in red, none in purple on map for new COVID-19 infections

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement announced October 21 that 17 Arkansas public school districts have COVID-19 infection rates of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period, down from the previous week’s number of 22.

According to a news release from ACHI, the number of school districts with COVID-19 vaccinations rates of at least 50% of district residents remains at five for the fifth consecutive week. Those districts are:

Bentonville at 54%

Cleveland County at 53%

Fountain Lake at 53%

Magnet Cove at 53%

Pulaski County Special School District at 51%

Among the 17 districts in the red zone, none have rates of 100 or more new known infections per 10,000 residents, down from one last week.

The school district-level information, along with other local-level data on infection and vaccination rates, can be found on ACHI’s COVID-19 in Arkansas web page at achi.net/covid19.

On ACHI’s map of Arkansas school districts, a district with 50 to 99 new known infections per 10,000 residents is shaded red, and a district with 100 or more new known infections per 10,000 residents is shaded purple.

The ACHI release states that the color-shading of a district is based on infections among community residents living within the geographical boundaries of each school district and not on cases among school employees and students.

Known infections reported by ACHI include confirmed and probable cases. Probable cases are based on verbal reporting and antigen test results, as identified by the Department of Health.

Infection rates and counts are not shown for districts with fewer than five reported infections to reduce the possibility of identifying individuals. School district counts do not include infections among incarcerated populations, in nursing homes, or in human development centers.