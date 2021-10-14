ACHI says 22 school districts in red, one in purple on map for new COVID-19 infections

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Center for Health Improvement says 22 Arkansas public school districts have COVID-19 infection rates of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period October 14.

According to a news release from ACHI, the number of red zones is down from 40 from the previous week.

The health policy center also said that for the fourth week in a row, the number of school districts with COVID-19 vaccination rates of at least 50% of district residents remains at five.

Those districts are:

Bentonville at 54%

Cleveland County 53%

Magnet Cove at 53%

Fountain Lake at 52%

Pulaski County Special School District at 51%

Among the red zone districts, the Scranton School District has a rate of 100 or more new known infections per 10,000 residents. This number is up from zero last week, according to ACHI.

The school district level information, along with other local-level data on infection and vaccination rates, can be found on ACHI’s COVID-19 in Arkansas web page.

On ACHI’s map of Arkansas school districts, a district with 50 to 99 new known infections per 10,000 residents is shaded red, and a district with 100 or more new known infections per 10,000 residents is shaded purple.

The release says the color-shading of a district is based on infections among community residents living within the geographical boundaries of each school district and not on cases among school employees and students.

Infection rates and counts are not shown for districts with fewer than five reported infections to reduce the possibility of identifying individuals. The counts do not include infections among incarcerated populations, nursing homies, or human development centers.