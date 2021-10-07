ACHI says 40 school districts in red zone, none in purple on map of new COVID-19 infections

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas school districts continue to see a decrease in new COVID-19 cases as of October 7.

According to a news release from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, 40 public school districts have COVID-19 infection rates of 50 or more new known infections per 10,000 district residents over a 14-day period. The number is down from 77 from the prior week.

ACHI said that for the third week in a row, the number of school districts with COVID-19 vaccination rates of at least 50% of district residents remains at five.

Those districts are:

Bentonville (53%)

Cleveland County (53%)

Fountain Lake (52%)

Magnet Cove (52%)

Pulaski County Special School District (51%)

ACHI says no school districts have rates of 100 or more new known infections per 10,000 residents. The previous week had seven.

The school district information, along with other local-level data on infection and vaccination rates, can be found on ACHI’s COVID-19 in Arkansas site.

On ACHI’s map of Arkansas school districts, a district with 50 to 99 new known infections per 10,000 residents is shaded red, and a district with 100 or more new known infections per 10,000 residents is shaded purple.

The release says the color-shading of a district is based on infections among community residents living within the geographical boundaries of each school district and not on cases among school employees and students.

Infection rates and counts are not shown for districts with fewer than five reported infections to reduce the possibility of identifying individuals. The counts do not include infections among incarcerated populations, nursing homies, or human development centers.