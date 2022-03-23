FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Today is the 12th year since the Affordable Care Act was signed into law on March 23, 2010.

President and CEO at the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement Dr. Joe Thompson discussed aspects of the law that continue to impact Arkansans, protections such as the prohibition against denial of coverage because of pre-existing conditions and the provision allowing children to stay on their parents’ insurance until they turn 26.

He says that has been really helpful in recent years.

“We also have over 300,000 Arkansans, working-age Arkansans that have health care coverage in particular during this pandemic, which was critically important, for them to avoid financial stress,” ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson.

Arkansas’s own Medicaid expansion, known as Arkansas Health and Opportunity for Me, has served as a safety net for low-income Arkansans during the COVID-19 pandemic.