ACHI to potentially suspend COVID-19 case map reports

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – As new COVID-19 cases become less frequent, many schools in northwest Arkansas are dropping their mask mandates.

According to the department of health, masking is still the best way to prevent the spread of Covid-19… but it is hard to pinpoint when schools should drop the mandate.

Some school districts in our region decided to end their mandate once number of cases per 10,000 people dropped to the 20-29 range based on ACHI reports.

Dr. Joel Tumlison with the ADH said while that is better than it has been recently, it is still not a very reassuring number.

“Certainly getting out of the red zone on our map looks good but those are still fairly high levels of community spread,” he said. “They’re no where near as bad as they were, so it is safer than it was but it’s not in an overall sense as if there aren’t cases circulating in the community.”

We also know schools may not be able to rely on information about red zones and cases per school district from now on because ACHI may not be sending the case report map anymore.

A letter was sent to superintendents that said,