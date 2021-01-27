ACLU calls on BenCo Sheriff to restore books at jail

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The ACLU of Arkansas asks the Benton County Sheriff to give more books to inmates at the jail.

The eagle observer reports the Benton County Jail has denied all reading material except for certain religious books.

The ACLU argues this violated people’s First Amendment rights.

It said that the First Amendment protects inmates access to information.

It goes on to say that allowing religious texts, but not other material is unlawful censorship.

We reached out to the Benton County Sheriff’s Office, but it was unable to comment today.

