ACLU of Arkansas responds to bill that would ban transgender girls from school sports

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The ACLU of Arkansas responded on Tuesday to a proposal from Attorney General Leslie Rutledge that would ban transgender girls from participating in school sports.

On Monday, Rutledge announced that she would coordinate with state legislators on the “The Gender Integrity Reinforcement Legislation Sports “(GIRLS) Act. According to a press release from Rutledge’s office, the draft legislation seeks to “ensure fair competition by limiting girls’ sports to girls and women’s sports to women in as evidenced by an original birth certificate.”

Legislators also introduced a constitution amendment — Senate Joint Resolution 16 that would exclude transgender students from school sports.

The ACLU of Arkansas condemned the proposals on Tuesday.

“Attorney General Rutledge was elected to represent every Arkansan yet is abusing her power to exploit and bully transgender students and their families as part of a coordinated, sweeping, and sustained attack on LGBTQ Arkansans,” said Holly Dickson, ACLU of Arkansas executive director. “This bill does nothing to protect women or girls in sport. It is reprehensible and harmful fear mongering aimed at transgender children. Arkansas needs to support young Arkansans – not target a vulnerable group for political gamesmanship and at the expense of all young people.” 

The lead sponsors of the proposal are Senator Missy Irvin of Mountain View and Representative DeAnn Vaught of Horatio.

