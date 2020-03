FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A doctor at Washington Regional in Fayetteville was exposed to the first positive case, according to a memo sent out to hospital staff.

A cardiologist's daughter had symptoms of COVID-19 when she flew from New York to XNA, said David Ratcliff, Washington Regional's chief medical officer. Since then, she's tested positive, and the cardiologist has been exposed to the virus.