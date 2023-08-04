SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Since he was born, Matthew Lance has depended on pediatric doctors in Arkansas.

At 20 weeks pregnant, Regan Sheets found out Matthew would have severe complications since her sonogram revealed he was missing a piece of his brain.

Matthew and mom 6/23/09

He was born in June 2009 without his right ear and spent his first week of life in the NICU. Then, he went back and forth to Little Rock to Arkansas Children’s (ACH) for months after that.

“We found out when he was six months old… he has an extra chromosome and that’s kind of what’s caused a lot of these different unique characteristics that he has,” she said.

Matthew had to be seen sometimes two to three times a week by doctors during his first year. This meant the family would have to make the roughly three-plus hour drive from Northwest Arkansas to Little Rock regularly or pay to stay overnight.

“It’s definitely a challenge to go three-and-a-half hours for a checkup, especially if it’s a ten-minute checkup. I would have to take a day off of work… If it was an early appointment or a surgery, [we’d] have to find a hotel room,” Regan said,

Matthews different health issues have made him a bit of a medical marvel for doctors.

Regan said the extra chromosome he has is very rare and has “pieces of three others and it doesn’t match up to what anybody else in the world has. So, he is very unique.”

He was also diagnosed with agenesis of the corpus callosum, a condition where the connecting fibers between the brain’s hemispheres are missing and Goldenhar Syndrome which caused his asymmetrical facial features and soft palate.

Because of the complexities of his diagnoses, Regan said doctors have never been able to follow a roadmap for his treatment.

Matthew and one of his doctors

“He had several surgeries and different checkups, and we were just trying to understand what we were dealing with and why he was having some of his issues that we were having so we were just seeing multiple specialists while we were there,” she said.

Over the last 14 years, Matthew has been cared for by geneticists, neurologists, ENT specialists, surgeons, gastroenterologists and craniofacial experts.

Since Arkansas Children’s Northwest (ACNW) opened in Springdale in 2018, Matthew has been able to receive this critical care a lot closer to home.

“Having the hospital open in Springdale has been kind of a huge miracle for us.” Regan Sheets

It’s added a level of convenience the family hadn’t had for almost the first decade of Matthew’s life.

“I can check him out of school, we can go to the hospital in Springdale, he’s gone for an hour… it’s so much easier,” she said.

The staff at ACNW have also provided the family with the same culture they were accustomed to at ACH.

“Nobody’s judging you,” Regan continued. “Everybody just kind of has a look of love in their eyes. Like, you just feel accepted that you belong no matter what your kid’s dealing with.”

Because of this quality care, Matthew is serving as the Champion Child for ACNW’s Gala of Hope.

His experience with the Arkansas Children’s health system will highlight the importance of having specialized care close by. It’ll also shed light on the continued need for funding to not only run the hospital but expand it in the future.

“If other families can have hope and know that they have solutions right here at the hospital [sharing Matthew’s story] is worth it,” Regan said.

While Matthew is nonverbal, he did want to let supporters know what he thinks about ACNW. He pushed a button on what looks like an iPad, and an automated voice said, “Thank you for supporting Arkansas Children’s Northwest.”

