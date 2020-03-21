ACT Aspire canceled due to the coronavirus

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Students and teachers won’t have to worry about standardized tests this year.

Arkansas Secretary of Education Johnny Key said the ACT Aspire will be canceled.

That will also impact assessment tests given to kindergarten through 2nd grade as well as dynamic learning map tests.

Key said this will make it hard to analyze how students and schools are performing.

“We’re just now analyzing what the effect will be long-term but it’s going to impact our student-growth measure. It’s going to calculate a lot of things with respect to the accountability system,” Key said.

Key said he hopes this gives teachers peace of mind knowing they won’t have to worry about preparing students for the exam this semester.