Acting US Attorney General updates on charges from Capitol

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin gave an update on the attacks at the Capitol.

Sherwin said more than 170 people have been identified as potential persons that committed crimes inside and outside Capitol grounds.

He said at this time, more than 70 people have been charged. He anticipates those numbers will grow into the hundreds.

“A scale in which we have literally thousands of potential witnesses and a scenario in which we are going to have, I believe hundreds of criminal cases,” he said.”We’re looking at everything from simple trespass, to theft of mail, to theft of digital devices inside the capitol, assault on local officers, federal officers both outside and inside of the capitol to the theft of potential national security information or national defense information, to felony murder, and even civil rights excessive force investigation.”

Sherwin adds that because of the scope of this investigation, it will take months to complete.

