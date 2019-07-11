Action needed for blood shortage in NWA

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA) — Certain blood types are needed immediately to help save lives in the area.

Those with the Community Blood Center of the Ozarks said as of Thursday, July 11, they are in dire need of O negative and A positive blood. They said they have less than a three day supple of these blood types.

A transfusion takes place every seven minutes and about 200 donations are needed daily to meet the blood needs in the area, according to the blood center.

Anyone with these blood types giving blood may do so at the following locations:

Bentonville:

Northwest Arkansas Regional Airport, 1 Airport Blvd. Thursday, July 18, between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Bentonville Donation Center, 1400 SE Walton Blvd. Monday through Thursday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. and Fridays 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Gentry:

Church of God in Christ Mennonite, 10770 N. Bloomfield Road, Monday, July 15, between 4:30-7:30 p.m.

Rogers:

Mercy Health System of NWA, 2710 Rife Medical Center, Tuesday, July 16, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Siloam Springs:

Siloam Springs Regional Hospital, 603 N. Progress Ave. Friday, July 19, between noon and 6 p.m.

Springdale:

Springdale Donor Center, 3503 S. Thompson Road Monday through Thursday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Fridays between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

It’s required that anyone giving blood must weigh at least 110 pounds, are healthy and provide legitimate photo identification. They will be given a free t-shirt and will have the opportunity to win prizes.