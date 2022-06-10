LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Active cases of COVID-19 in the Natural State have climbed over 6,000, the highest level the state has seen in more than three months.

According to the latest reporting from the Arkansas Department of Health on Friday, Arkansas currently has 6,188 active cases of the virus, which is up 305 from the previous day. The last time active cases were over 6,000 was February 27, when there were 6,069 active cases.

The state currently has 849,144 total cases of COVID-19, which is up 670 from Thursday.

There were no new deaths reported Friday, keeping the total for the state at 11,512.

There are currently 145 patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in the Natural Sate. There are 27 COVID patients in ICUs, up 10 from the previous day’s total, but only six patients currently on ventilators.

According to the data, 1,617,667 Arkansans are now fully immunized, which is up 295 from Thursday. Around the state, there were 1,728 new vaccine doses given which brings the state’s total to 4,086,389 total vaccine doses given to Arkansans.