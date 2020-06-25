SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Of the more than 600 active COVID-19 cases at poultry plants, a majority are in Northwest Arkansas.

These are the plants with the most cases:

Tyson Berry Street, Springdale: 124 active cases

George’s Ozark Mountain Poultry, Rogers: 53 active cases

George’s Poultry, Springdale: 40 active cases

We asked the governor if he thinks the poultry plants, specifically Tyson plants, should remain open.

His answer was yes.

He says they are a vital part of our food chain, not just in Arkansas, but across the nation.

The governor also mentioned Tyson facilities have gone to extraordinary lengths to meet state guidelines for operating.

“To do testing, to do their own tracing as needed, and to put their facilities in compliance and even above that with the public health requirements,” Gov. Hutchinson said.

Here’s a closer look at the cases at poultry plants: