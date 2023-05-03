ATLANTA (NEXSTAR) — One person was killed and four people were injured Wednesday in an “active shooter situation” in a building in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood, police said.

The Atlanta Police Department said on Twitter that the shooter was inside a building on West Peachtree Street, between 12th and 13th Streets. The building in question is Northside Hospital Medical, according to CNN.

One person, a 39-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

The other victims were taken to a separate hospital, Grady Memorial Hospital, which has Atlanta’s only nationally verified Level 1 trauma center. Grady Memorial is just 3 miles south of Northside.

The hospital told Nexstar three of the patients were in critical condition and one was in stable condition at 3 p.m. Atlanta Police Chief Darin Shierbaum said the ages of the four injured victims, also women, are 25, 39, 56 and 71.

The department released photos of the alleged shooter, whom they identified as 24-year-old Deion Patterson and described as “at large.”

“The suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and should not be approached,” police said on Twitter.

Photos shared by the Atlanta Police Department show the suspect, 24-year-old Deion Patterson, the department said. (Photo: Atlanta Police Department)

Schierbaum added that Patterson’s family is “being cooperative” with investigators.

In a statement, the U.S. Coast Guard said Patterson had joined the service in 2018 and was discharged from active duty in January. He was an electrician’s mate second class at the time.

Four hours after the shooting, police said they believed Patterson had left the area. They lifted a shelter-in-place advisory, but asked people to stay away from the area due to the active investigation.

“This is a very active search,” Schierbaum said. “We’re following up on credible leads that are currently active in Cobb County, as well as some here in the city.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.