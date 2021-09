KEYS, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Adair County Emergency Management is asking people to be on the lookout for a missing man from Keys, Okla.

According to a Facebook post made by the department, Paul Wheeler left his house around 4 p.m. He is driving a midnight blue or black 1994 extended cab Ford Ranger with a black bed cover.

Call 918-316-1061 or 918-207-8050 with any information regarding Wheeler’s whereabouts.