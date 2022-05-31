FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Dr. Paul Adams, associate professor of biochemistry in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, has been appointed as the faculty athletics representative for the University of Arkansas.

According to a press release, his term begins on June 1. Adams will succeed Gerald Jordan, who held the position since 2017 before retiring this semester. Adams will be only the fifth UA faculty member to hold this position.

“I look forward to expanding my service to our university in this manner,” said Adams. “I am extremely excited to serve as a liaison between our faculty and Interim Chancellor Robinson and working with our athletics director Hunter Yurachek regarding athletics matters.”

Interim Chancellor Charles Robinson appointed Adams to be the faculty member who certifies the eligibility of student-athletes and he will be the university’s faculty representative to the NCAA and the Southeastern Conference.

“I know Paul Adams will be excellent in this role, given his dedication to our students, passion for helping them succeed and strong commitment to the U of A,” Robinson said. “We also thank Gerald Jordan for his unwavering service in this role, for all he has done for our student-athletes and campus as a whole, and we wish him well in retirement.”

Todd Shields, dean of Fulbright College, agreed and said he thought Adams was “such a natural successor to Gerald in this role. The way Paul actively guides, cares about and relates to our students is just outstanding.”

As the UA faculty athletics representative, Adams will work closely with the athletics department and be involved with the student-athlete advisory council, in addition to attending SEC and NCAA meetings.

“We are grateful for the outstanding service of Dr. Gerald Jordan and look forward to working alongside Dr. Paul Adams in his role as the Faculty Athletics Representative (FAR) for the University of Arkansas,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said. “The FAR plays an integral role in connecting the athletics department and our campus as well as representing our institution with the Southeastern Conference and NCAA. As intercollegiate athletics continues to evolve on a daily basis, we are fortunate to have Dr. Adams, a distinguished member of our faculty who cares deeply about students and our University, to help us navigate the way.”