ADC to allow modified in-person visits at 4 facilities

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC) will resume modified in-person visitation at four facilities beginning March 6, 2021, ADC Secretary of Corrections Solomon Graves announced.

Benton Work Release

Delta Regional Unit

Northeast Arkansas Community Correction Center

Northwest Arkansas Community Correction Center

This is a second try for the visits. The pilot was launched in December 2020 and suspended later that month when facilities entered into lockdown status because of an increase in COVID-19 cases within the community and staff.

In-person visits to inmates and residents may be made by pre-approved individuals only.

Immediate, adult family members may submit requests for the one-hour visitation appointments. Click here for more information about the visitation update.

Once the rules have been reviewed, prospective visitors may visit the website to complete a visitation appointment request form.

The requests may be made online, by a mobile device or computer, according to the ADC.

The ADC has had more than 50 COVID-19-related deaths among staff and inmates, according to the Arkansas Department of Health.

On the last day of 2020, a Tucker Unit inmate, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19-related symptoms, died at Jefferson Regional Medical Center in Pine Bluff. He was in his 70s. He was the 51st inmate to die from COVID complications.

The most recent death was a suicide on Saturday, January 30, 2021. Anthony Clay, 31, was found hanging in a locked single person cell, according to the ADC. Correctional officers and medical staff responded and were unable to detect a pulse. Clay was pronounced dead at 10:49 a.m.

Two investigations will be done: The Arkansas State Police will investigate the death. The Division of Correction will do an internal investigation, according to the ADC.