BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A new addiction treatment clinic has opened in Bentonville and hopes to bring awareness and treatment to addiction across the region.

The clinic, called Ideal Option, promises evidence-based medication-assisted treatment for fentanyl, meth, alcohol and other substances.

“Fentanyl is regularly mixed with other illicit drugs to make them more addictive, often without the user knowing,” a release from Ideal Option said. “Polysubstance use disorder is therefore now the most common diagnosis at Ideal Option.”

Ideal Option has been operating since 2012. It now operates 89 clinics in 11 states and has treated more than 65,000 patients. The Bentonville clinic is one of nine in Arkansas, and the second one in the Northwest Arkansas region.

“According to data from the county coroners, the number of fatal drug overdoses in Benton and Washington counties nearly doubled in the past three years from 42 in 2020 to 74 in 2022,” said the release.

The clinics accept Medicaid, Medicare and commercial insurance.