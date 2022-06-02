TAFT, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) has identified a 9th victim from the shooting that happened in Taft on May 29.

According to a press release, the 19-year-old white female was transported from the scene by ambulance to the hospital in Tulsa. She remains in the hospital in stable condition.

Based on the OSBI investigation, agents have determined that multiple suspects were involved and multiple weapons were used in the shooting. Sharika Bowler, 39, was killed in the shooting. The total count injured, including the 19-year-old, is eight. The ages of those injured range from 9-56.

The OSBI investigation is open and ongoing.