FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — According to court documents, the United States intends to seek an additional indictment against a Gravette man charged with multiple crimes stemming from his participation in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Richard Barnett, 61, has a trial date set for January 9, 2023, and has been charged with a litany of offenses, including disorderly conduct and theft of government property. In a December 19 filing, the prosecution stated that it intends to seek a superseding indictment adding an eighth count against Barnett for civil disorder.

The new charge carries a potential fine and/or a prison sentence of up to five years.

In separate filings, each side also provided the federal court with a list of voir dire questions they intend to ask potential jurors. Court documents state that the prosecution and defense were unable to reach a consensus on a joint voir dire, so they each submitted their own list.

The defense had petitioned the court for a change of venue, stating that it conducted private polls determining that the Western District of Arkansas was the only potential federal court “where he has any chance of selecting a fair and impartial jury of his peers.” That request was denied.

“The opinion polls which Barnett relies on are not substitutes for ‘comprehensive voir dire examination’ while prospective jurors are under oath,” the judge added. “The Court will determine whether individual prospective jurors harbor bias or prejudice and whether an impartial jury can be impaneled through voir dire, as it has done in other January 6th trials.”

The prosecution also provided notice about certain evidence it intends to introduce during the trial, including business records related to the case. These include receipts and videos from an Arkansas store where Barnett allegedly purchased pepper spray, two-way radios and a stun gun.

Barnett is charged with: obstruction of an official proceeding; aiding and abetting; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds with a deadly or dangerous weapon; entering and remaining in certain rooms in the Capitol Building; disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building; parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol Building; theft of government property.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges.