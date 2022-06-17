MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KNWA/KFTA) — Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) arrested 25-year-old Kendall Alexander on a felony warrant related to the murder of Sharika Bowler in Taft over Memorial Day weekend.

According to a press release from the OSBI, Alexander was arrested at his home in Muskogee. Assisting with the arrest were the Muskogee Police Department, Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the AFT. The OSBI also has felony arrest warrants for Gervorise Warrior, 19, and Keshaun Jackson, 18, both of Muskogee.

The three are charged with one count of murder in the first degree and eight counts of shooting with intent to kill. Alexander is facing an additional charge of possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.

One suspect is already in custody. Skyler Buckner, 26, turned himself in to the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office on May 29. He is also charged with one count of murder in the first degree and eight counts of shooting with intent to kill.

Alexander was transported to the Muskogee County Jail and is being held without bond. Buckner also remains in custody.

Bowler was killed in a shooting that occurred on May 29 at an annual Memorial Day event with 1,500 people in attendance. The festival took place at the Old City Square in Taft.

Witnesses say just after midnight there was an argument and then gunfire erupted. Eight other people were injured in the shooting, ranging in age from nine to 56. The injured sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

If anyone has information on the location of Warrior or Jackson, you are asked to contact the OSBI immediately at (800) 522-8017 or tips@osbi.ok.gov.