ADEQ: Bethel Heights wastewater bacteria levels “too numerous to count”

BETHEL HEIGHTS, Ark. (KNWA) — Bacteria levels at a Bethel Heights wastewater treatment facility are so high that the state is stepping in.

A letter by the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality says the city needs to take immediate action.

Bethel Heights will need to immediately begin sampling for Fecal Coliform Bacteria (FBC) and E. coli after testing shows levels of both were too high to count.

The city also needs to submit plans on how it will fix the problem and how it plans to notify people by Friday, July 26.

This comes after the ADEQ found it has been out of compliance for several years, not functioning properly, and has numerous violations.

Neighbors who live nearby the plant say they want it closed, and are fed up with the city not taking action sooner.

“It’s never been fixed, it gradually got worse,” says Lawrence Bowen, who lives adjacent to the wastewater treatment plant.

Bowen says his grandchildren can’t play in his backyard.

“When there’s water in the backyard, I won’t let them play out there because I don’t think its very healthy,” he said.

Frequent flooding and runoff from the facility has been going into Bowen and Jason Steele’s property. It’s been a problem since November, which they say threatens their health, livestock, and property values.

Steele says in 2016 he found a pipe that was dumping excess sewage from the plant into one of his ponds.

“I had three cattle die and they were within close proximity of the pond,” Steele said.

After attending numerous Springdale City Council meetings to voice their frustrations, Steele says council members don’t address the problem.

Bowen and Steele are taking the matter into their own hands by starting a petition to consolidate Bethel Heights into Springdale.

“About 2,900 to 3,000 registered Springdale voters need to sign the petition in order to get it on the ballot for the citizens to vote,” Steele said.

A call to Bethel Heights Mayor Cynthia Black was not returned.