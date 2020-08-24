ADH: 131 COVID-19 active employee cases in the poultry business

Steve Hurd of Hurd’s Farm in Hampton, N.H., looks over his livestock on Nov. 7, 2019. Hurd now raises cows, pigs, chickens and turkeys, for beef, pork, poultry and eggs. (Rich Beauchesne/Portsmouth Herald via AP)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The poultry industry has had a total of 4,856 cumulative COVID-19 cases. Currently, 131 are active, as of Monday, August 24, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).

Hispanics are 48% of the active cases — 63.

There are seven counties with five or more active cases. Independence has the most with 22, followed by Sebastian (21) and Benton (14).

Tyson is in a much-improved situation compared to two weeks ago. Currently, there are two Tyson plants and two Peco plants with active cases.