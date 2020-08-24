ADH: 131 COVID-19 active employee cases in the poultry business

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The poultry industry has had a total of 4,856 cumulative COVID-19 cases. Currently, 131 are active, as of Monday, August 24, according to the Arkansas Department of Health (ADH).
Hispanics are 48% of the active cases — 63.
There are seven counties with five or more active cases. Independence has the most with 22, followed by Sebastian (21) and Benton (14).
Tyson is in a much-improved situation compared to two weeks ago. Currently, there are two Tyson plants and two Peco plants with active cases.