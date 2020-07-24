ADH: 190 active COVID-19 cases at Arkansas’ poultry plants

File photo taken June 19, 2003, chickens gather around a feeder in a Tyson Foods Inc., poultry house near Farmington, Ark. (AP Photo/April L. Brown, File)

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The state has 190 active COVID-19 cases at 13 poultry businesses, according to Friday’s, July 24, Arkansas Department of Health’s occupational cluster report.

Tyson, Berry St., Springdale (Washington Cty.): 32 active, 301 recovered

OK Foods, Fort Smith (Sebastian Cty.): 30 active, 99 recovered

Tyson of Rogers, Elm St. (Benton Cty.): 27 active, 237 recovered

Tyson, Clarksville (Johnson Cty.): 23 active, 162 recovered

Tyson, Olrich St. Rogers (Benton Cty.): 16 active, 79 recovered

George’s Poultry, Springdale (Washington Cty.): 10 active, 222 recovered

Wayne Farms, Danville (Yell Cty.): 9 active, 185 recovered

Pilgrim’s Pride, DeQueen (Sevier Cty.): 9 active 236 recovered

Simmons Foods, Gentry (Benton Cty.): 8 active, 46 recovered

Tyson, Nashville (Howard Cty.): 7 active, 19 recovered

Butterball, Ozark (Franklin Cty.): 7 active, 24 recovered

Tyson, Dardanelle (Yell Cty.): 7 active, 70 recovered

Tyson, Van Buren (Crawford Cty.): 5 active, 82 recovered

Overall, there have been a total of 1,952 cases and 1,762 have recovered.

Washington County leads the way with active cases at 81, followed by Benton County (66), Sebastian County (35), Johnson County (25), Yell County (19), Sevier County (13), Crawford County (10), Pope County (8), and Independence County (5).

The nine counties have a total of 3,166 recoveries — Washington with the most at 1,170 and Independence with the fewest at seven.

BUSINESSES WITH 5 OR MORE ACTIVE COVID-19 CASES

ConAgra, Russellville, (Pope County): 25 active, 83 recovered

Frito Lay, Jonesboro (Craighead County): 5 active, 18 recovered

Producers Rice Mill, Inc., Stuttgart (Arkansas County): 5 active, 7 recovered

ADH: 595 active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas poultry plants

ADH: 383 active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas poultry plants