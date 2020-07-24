ADH: 190 active COVID-19 cases at Arkansas’ poultry plants

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — The state has 190 active COVID-19 cases at 13 poultry businesses, according to Friday’s, July 24, Arkansas Department of Health’s occupational cluster report.
- Tyson, Berry St., Springdale (Washington Cty.): 32 active, 301 recovered
- OK Foods, Fort Smith (Sebastian Cty.): 30 active, 99 recovered
- Tyson of Rogers, Elm St. (Benton Cty.): 27 active, 237 recovered
- Tyson, Clarksville (Johnson Cty.): 23 active, 162 recovered
- Tyson, Olrich St. Rogers (Benton Cty.): 16 active, 79 recovered
- George’s Poultry, Springdale (Washington Cty.): 10 active, 222 recovered
- Wayne Farms, Danville (Yell Cty.): 9 active, 185 recovered
- Pilgrim’s Pride, DeQueen (Sevier Cty.): 9 active 236 recovered
- Simmons Foods, Gentry (Benton Cty.): 8 active, 46 recovered
- Tyson, Nashville (Howard Cty.): 7 active, 19 recovered
- Butterball, Ozark (Franklin Cty.): 7 active, 24 recovered
- Tyson, Dardanelle (Yell Cty.): 7 active, 70 recovered
- Tyson, Van Buren (Crawford Cty.): 5 active, 82 recovered
Overall, there have been a total of 1,952 cases and 1,762 have recovered.
Washington County leads the way with active cases at 81, followed by Benton County (66), Sebastian County (35), Johnson County (25), Yell County (19), Sevier County (13), Crawford County (10), Pope County (8), and Independence County (5).
The nine counties have a total of 3,166 recoveries — Washington with the most at 1,170 and Independence with the fewest at seven.
BUSINESSES WITH 5 OR MORE ACTIVE COVID-19 CASES
- ConAgra, Russellville, (Pope County): 25 active, 83 recovered
- Frito Lay, Jonesboro (Craighead County): 5 active, 18 recovered
- Producers Rice Mill, Inc., Stuttgart (Arkansas County): 5 active, 7 recovered
