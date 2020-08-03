ADH: 281 active cases of COVID-19 in poultry businesses

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health reports 281 active cases of COVID-19 in the poultry industry.

Of the 281 cases, 144 are hispanic or latino. 74 cases are in Washington county and 54 are in Benton county.

