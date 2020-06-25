ADH: 42 active cases of coronavirus at nursing home in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) reports 42 active cases of COVID-19 at a nursing home in Rogers.

There are 23 health care workers and 19 residents with active cases of the novel coronavirus at The Waters of Rogers, according to an ADH Nursing Home and Congregate Settings reported dated Wednesday, June 25.

All of the cases reported at the facility, located at 1513 S Dixieland Rd., are considered active by the state. There have been no reported recoveries listed by the state as of Wednesday.

There have been 1049 cases related to nursing homes in Arkansas– 629 residents and 420 health care workers (HCW).

The totals from the Arkansas Department of Health’s Wednesday congregate settings report are listed below: