FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Department of Health said there are 584 active COVID-19 cases at poultry businesses in Arkansas.

There have been 2,324 recoveries and there are a total of 2,908 total cases of the virus.

There are 248 active cases in Washington County and in total there have been 994 cases.

There are 139 active cases in Benton County and 748 in total.