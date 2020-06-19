ADH: 595 active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas poultry plants, 15 in non-poultry businesses

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health releases a statement on COVID-19 occupational clusters.

There are a total of 595 active cases at poultry plants.

Below is a list of active cases at poultry plants:

Tyson, Berry St., Springdale, Washington – 141 cases

George’s/Ozark Mtn. Poultry, Rogers, Benton – 55 cases

Butterball, Huntsville, Madison – 34 cases

Cargill Poultry, Springdale, Washington – 13 cases

George’s Poultry, Springdale, Washington – 39 cases

Tyson of Rogers, Elm. St. Rogers, Benton – 15 cases

Southeast Poultry, Springdale, Washington – 15 cases

Tyson’s Chick-N-Quick, Olrich St, Rogers, Benton – 9 cases

Tyson, Clarksville, Johnson – 7 cases

Simmons Foods, Van Buren, Crawford – 7 cases

Tyson, Van Buren, Crawford – 10 cases

Tyson, Dardanelle, Yell – 7 cases

Twin Rivers Foods, Atkins, Pope – 8 cases

Tyson, Grannis, Polk – 8 cases

Non-poultry businesses with five or more active cases are listed below. A total of 10 are in Northwest Arkansas businesses.

Reports in this article have businesses with five or more cases. Businesses with fewer than five cases will not be on the reports.