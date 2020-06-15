ADH: 629 active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas poultry plants, 21 in non-poultry businesses

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health releases a statement on COVID-19 occupational clusters.
There are a total of 629 active cases at poultry plants.
Below is a list of active cases at poultry plants:
- Tyson, Berry St., Springdale, Washington – 186 cases
- George’s/Ozark Mtn. Poultry, Rogers, Benton – 63 cases
- Butterball, Huntsville, Madison – 43 cases
- Cargill Poultry, Springdale, Washington – 21 cases
- George’s Poultry, Springdale, Washington – 26 cases
- Tyson of Rogers, Elm. St. Rogers, Benton – 22 cases
- Southeast Poultry, Springdale, Washington – 22 cases
- Tyson’s Chick-N-Quick, Olrich St, Rogers, Benton – 14 cases
- Tyson, Clarksville, Johnson – 9 cases
- Simmons Foods, Van Buren, Crawford – 10 cases
- Tyson, Van Buren, Crawford – 6 cases
Non-poultry businesses with five or more active cases are listed below. A total of 11 are in Northwest Arkansas businesses.
Reports in this article have businesses with five or more cases. Businesses with fewer than five cases will not be on the reports.
