ADH: 682 active COVID-19 cases in Arkansas poultry plants, 11 in non-poultry businesses

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) โ€” The Arkansas Department of Health releases a statement on COVID-19 occupational clusters.

There are a total of 682 active cases at poultry plants.

Below is a list of active cases at poultry plants:

Tyson, Berry St., Springdale, Washington – 193 cases

George’s/Ozark Mtn. Poultry, Rogers, Benton – 82 cases

Butterball, Huntsville, Madison – 45 cases

Cargill Poultry, Springdale, Washington – 29 cases

George’s Poultry, Springdale, Washington – 29 cases

Tyson of Rogers, Elm. St. Rogers, Benton – 24 cases

Southeast Poultry, Springdale, Washington – 22 cases

Tyson’s Chick-N-Quick, Olrich St, Rogers, Benton – 15 cases

Tyson, Clarksville, Johnson – 8 cases

Simmons Foods, Van Buren, Crawford – 6 cases

Simmons Foods, Gentry, Benton – 6 cases

Tyson, Van Buren, Crawford – 5 cases

The non-poultry businesses with five or more active cases are listed below. 11 are in Northwest Arkansas businesses.

Reports in this article have businesses with five or more cases. Businesses with fewer than five cases will not be on the reports.