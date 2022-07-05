LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On July 5, The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) announced that the first case of monkeypox has been identified in the state of Arkansas.

“Arkansas has been monitoring cases of monkeypox in the U.S.,” said Dr. Jennifer Dillaha. “While this news is concerning, monkeypox is not as contagious as other viruses, like COVID-19. We encourage anyone who feels they may have been exposed to monkeypox to please contact their health care provider and be tested.”

According to an ADH press release, the symptoms of monkeypox include fever, headache, muscle pain, and a painful rash that occur seven to 14 days after exposure. It is transmitted through direct skin contact with the infectious rash, scabs, or body fluids and contaminated items, such as clothing.

It can also be transmitted through respiratory secretions during prolonged, face-to-face contact; however, it is not an airborne illness. It can be prevented through vaccination. Antiviral drugs and immunoglobulins are available for treatment against the illness.

The first case of monkey pox in the U.S. was detected in early May.