LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Arkansas Department of Health says flu activity is still high in Arkansas.

In the first week of January, 44 residents were admitted to the hospital for the flu. 18 people have died so far during this flu season.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 hospitalizations are up, with nearly 100 people being admitted for the virus.

So far this year, 20 people have died due to COVID-19.