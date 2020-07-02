ADH gets more specific on back to school recommendations

Dr. Joel Tumlison with the ADH said teachers should be spreading out desks, and adjusting cafeteria and recess schedules to avoid large groups.

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — In the Natural State, the Department of Health is working closely with the Department of Education to ensure kids can go back to school safely this fall.

As schools get closer to reopening, the ADH is getting more specific in the recommendations it’s making.

One of those recommendations is putting kids in pods, or small groups, so that if someone tests positive for COVID-19, the entire school won’t be exposed.

Dr. Joel Tumlison with the ADH said teachers should be spreading out desks, and adjusting cafeteria and recess schedules to avoid large groups.

He also said wearing masks will be imperative in slowing the spread of the virus.

“We recognize that for young children it’s going to be very difficult to keep a mask on consistently. A 5 or 6 year old, I mean the teacher would spend all day telling kids to put their masks on and that’s not reasonable,” he said. “But an 8 year old, a 9 year old, many of them are mature enough to keep it on so we want as many kids as possible to have their masks on. And all adults need have their mask on.”

Tumlison said parents play a big role in keeping kids at school healthy.

He said if your child is sick at all, keep them home.

Its not worth the potential exposure to others.