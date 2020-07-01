ADH hosts free COVID-19 testing clinic in Washington County

An aid worker from the Spanish NGO Open Arms carries out a coronavirus detection test on an elderly woman at a nursing home in Barcelona, Spain, April 1, 2020. (AP Photo/Santi Palacios)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Over 200 hundred people were tested for COVID-19 at the Washington County Health Department.

The department will be hosting another free testing event on July 11 from 7 to 11 a.m.

You don’t need any documentation, you just need to know your name and a few basic details about yourself.

All tests are free and you do not have to be showing symptoms to receive one.

Richard Taffner with the Department of Health said testing plays a vital role in communities like this one.