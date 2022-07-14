LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On July 14, The Arkansas Department of Health (ADH) issued a warning about potential scams in which scammers have posed as officials, approaching businesses claiming to conduct restaurant inspections.

The ADH states that anyone who believes they may have been contacted by a scammer posing as an official can report these encounters to the Attorney General’s office online at www.ArkansasAG.gov, by emailing OAG@ArkansasAG.gov or by calling (800) 482-8982.

Legitimate ADH Environmental Health Service inspectors carry identification with the agency logo and will always be willing to provide it when asked. ADH inspectors will also never ask for money.

You can also call your Local Health Unit or ADH Environmental Health Protection to confirm the identity of an inspector. The Department of Health also conducts inspections involving cosmetology services, plumbing, natural gas, and other areas. In any inspection, the same standard applies: an ADH inspector can provide identification and will not request payment.

Any other business that believes it may have been victimized should call police and notify the Department of Health. If a business has questions about an inspection or a payment request, the Environmental Health Protection can be reached during normal business hours at (501) 661-2171.